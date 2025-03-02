Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,224 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $10,120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $13,693,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,330.02. This trade represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,317 shares of company stock worth $2,053,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

