National Pension Service Has $26.23 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.26 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

