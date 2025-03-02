Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.23 Million Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CON. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,244,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,676,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

NYSE:CON opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

