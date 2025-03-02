Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $7,789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $3,894,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

