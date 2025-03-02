Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 528,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.56. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

