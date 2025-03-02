Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $21.68 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $607.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $221,613.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $61,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,199.80. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,771 shares of company stock worth $886,112. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

