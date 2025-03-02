Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

LBTYA opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

