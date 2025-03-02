Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 27,836 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,096,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

