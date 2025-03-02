Amalgamated Bank Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $1,898,942. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.77.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.