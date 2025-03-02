Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.