Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,884 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

