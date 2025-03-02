Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,066 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.