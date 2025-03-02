Jason T. Adelman Sells 2,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $14,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,400. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 million, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trio-Tech International in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

