Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Director Buys $24,332.81 in Stock

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) Director Martin P. Alwin acquired 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $24,332.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042.81. The trade was a 91.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWD opened at $26.99 on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $116.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 2,718.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,999,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644,355 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

