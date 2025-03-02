Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Buys C$18,260.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,260.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Pountney acquired 52,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney acquired 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Pountney bought 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,820.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

CVE:MRZ opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.48. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

