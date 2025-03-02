Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 33,975 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,933 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,755,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,283,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,653,000 after buying an additional 110,325 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

