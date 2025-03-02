Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grab by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.85 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRAB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

