Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000.

Shares of PSI opened at $54.44 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $684.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

