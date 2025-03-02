Comparing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 20.65% 10.31% 7.87% Aurora Mobile -7.99% -9.17% -2.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kanzhun and Aurora Mobile”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $7.11 billion 0.86 $154.82 million $0.45 35.56 Aurora Mobile $300.43 million 0.22 -$8.75 million ($0.54) -21.15

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 4 7 0 2.64 Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.25%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.70%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Aurora Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

