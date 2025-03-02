Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 86,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $980.25 million, a PE ratio of -206.77 and a beta of 0.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

