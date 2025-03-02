Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,474.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,985 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dell Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

