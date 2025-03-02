Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 903 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

