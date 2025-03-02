Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,925 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

