Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,306,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,909,000 after acquiring an additional 800,930 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 23,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 694,204 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 589,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

IBM opened at $252.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

