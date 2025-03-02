iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

