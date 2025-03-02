Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 45 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $308.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

