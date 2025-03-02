Nwam LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
Truist Financial stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
