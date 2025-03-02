Nwam LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.