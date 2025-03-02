New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 370 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.8 %

TTWO opened at $211.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.48.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

