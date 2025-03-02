Nwam LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $35.28 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

