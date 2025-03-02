Nwam LLC Purchases 842 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAVA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

JAVA opened at $66.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.