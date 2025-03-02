Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 1340728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$664.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.08.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

