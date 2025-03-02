Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Drops By 61.5%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ascom Price Performance
Ascom stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Ascom has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.
About Ascom
