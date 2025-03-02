Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Drops By 61.5%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ascom Price Performance

Ascom stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Ascom has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

