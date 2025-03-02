Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Decreases By 66.7%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

