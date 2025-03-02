Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Decreases By 66.7%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance
Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $19.35.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
