Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.61. 18,959,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 66,625,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 135.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,232,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

