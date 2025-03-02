Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Drops By 72.2%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. Andritz has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Featured Stories

