Financial Contrast: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) vs. Helpport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and Helpport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Helpport AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Helpport AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expensify and Helpport AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $137.44 million 2.18 -$41.46 million ($0.18) -21.56 Helpport AI $29.58 million 8.67 $7.37 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Helpport AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expensify.

Expensify has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helpport AI has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expensify and Helpport AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 2 2 0 2.50 Helpport AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Expensify presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Helpport AI.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Helpport AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -11.81% -14.72% -8.89% Helpport AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Expensify beats Helpport AI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Helpport AI

Helport AI Ltd. engages in the development of intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform for customer contact centers. The firm offers AI Assist, a software that provides tailored AI-powered guidance and oversight for contact center interactions and customer experience, with functions including agent assistant, quality assurance (QA) assistant, supervisor assistant, and knowledge base assistant. It also operates Helphub Crowdsourcing Platform, an AI integrated contact center business process outsourcing (BPO) platform that serves both companies providing and seeking BPO services. The company was founded in September 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

