Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells 3,866 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$167,882.21.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$45.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$31.24 and a 1 year high of C$46.42.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFC
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- What is a Dividend King?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.