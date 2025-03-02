Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 11.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 406,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,223,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 12.3 %

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

