Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 11.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 406,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,223,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
