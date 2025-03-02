Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOX opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,866,000 after purchasing an additional 270,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amdocs by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 543,490 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

