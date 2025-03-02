BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stock Position Reduced by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.