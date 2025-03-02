BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stock Position Reduced by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile
The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.
