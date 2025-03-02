Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Holdings Raised by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

