Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 549,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
