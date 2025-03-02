iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 243,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,289.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 84,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $101.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.47 and a 12-month high of $106.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

