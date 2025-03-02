iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 8th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $21,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

