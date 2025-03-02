Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Raised by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 187.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,221 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 85,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

