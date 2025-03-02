NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) Insider Purchases A$39,964.65 in Stock

NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Maria Leftakis acquired 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.71 ($8.52) per share, with a total value of A$39,964.65 ($24,822.76).
NEXTDC Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.34.
NEXTDC Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NEXTDC
- Stock Average Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.