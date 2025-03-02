Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Acquires C$62,890.36 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Richie D. Haddock purchased 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$62,890.36.
Perpetua Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PPTA stock opened at C$12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$621.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.24. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$3.91 and a one year high of C$18.91.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetua Resources
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.