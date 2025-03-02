Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Acquires C$62,890.36 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Richie D. Haddock purchased 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$62,890.36.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at C$12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$621.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.24. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$3.91 and a one year high of C$18.91.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.