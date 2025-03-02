Immunocore’s (IMCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMCR. Mizuho downgraded Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $72.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Immunocore by 69.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

