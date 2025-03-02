Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RB Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RB Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RB Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RB Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

