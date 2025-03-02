Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.0 %

ODFL stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.