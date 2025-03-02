Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.0 %
ODFL stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.25.
Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.72.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
